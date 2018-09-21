 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
707 Headband

by Evans Creek Farms

SusanMurin18

Awesome! Indica dominant hybrid that leaves you feeling euphoric, relaxed, happy, and motivated. Has earthy, woody, and sweet flavors with 22% THC content.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

This strain emerged from the Humboldt County, California and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush. 707 Headband plants flower in 9 to 11 weeks and usually have large yields. This strain is known to have high THC levels and can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most users feeling “heady” and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.

Organic Cannabis Producer in the Shadow of Mt. Hood