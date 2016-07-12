Evans Creek Farms
707 Headband
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
707 effects
Reported by real people like you
303 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!