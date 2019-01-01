 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gandalf

Gandalf

by Experience Organics

Write a review
Experience Organics Cannabis Flower Gandalf
Experience Organics Cannabis Flower Gandalf
Experience Organics Cannabis Flower Gandalf

About this product

This Sativa dominant hybrid is one of our flagship strains, quickly becoming a customer favorite, and claiming “Strain of the Month” in Northwest Leaf magazine in December 2017. Its base genetics are eXo White and Grand Daddy Purps, we then took our Southeast Asian male “King Kong” and bred in Sativa traits. Expect berry, pungent, and tropical flavors. Terpenes: • Caryophyllene • b-Pinene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gandalf OG

Gandalf OG

Gandalf OG is an extremely potent indica-dominant strain that packs medical-grade sedation, analgesic qualities, and an OG aroma that could only originate in a world of fantasy and wonder. This strain achieves such pronounced potency by combining parent strains Louie XIII and Skywalker OG. This indica-rich synergy creates a strain with debilitating sedation that binds the consumer to their chair while muting chronic physical pain with ease. It reeks of classic OG elements like pine, earth, and lemon peel and has deep green leaves and calyxes. Because Gandalf OG is so sedating, this strain is designed for use after the sun goes down. 

About this brand

Experience Organics Logo
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.