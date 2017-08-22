ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. King Louis XIII
Indica

4.6 820 reviews

King Louis XIII

aka King Louis, Louis XIII Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

King Louis XIII
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Effects

578 people reported 4014 effects
Relaxed 63%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 35%
Euphoric 33%
Hungry 29%
Insomnia 35%
Stress 35%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
King Louis XIII
First strain child
Madzilla
child
Second strain child
Gremlin
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with King Louis XIII

Most popular in