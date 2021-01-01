 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sundae Driver HTFSE Vial
Hybrid

Sundae Driver HTFSE Vial

by Extractioneering

Write a review
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Sundae Driver HTFSE Vial

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sundae Driver HTFSE grown by Flowersmith LLC. Check out the link for test results. Made with 100% Cured Oleoresin, No CRC, Nothing Reintroduced, just pure Cannabis Extract.

About this brand

Extractioneering Logo
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review