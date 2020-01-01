 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Medusa Live Resin 1g

Medusa Live Resin 1g

by FARM

Write a review
FARM Concentrates Solvent Medusa Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Medusa

Medusa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Medusa mixes smooth, sweet flavors with an earthy aroma of fresh blueberries to create a compelling hybrid. Using their strain Misty, Nirvana Seeds has developed a strong mix of sedating body effects with balanced and clear cerebral activity. Medical consumers appreciate Medusa’s ability to combat sleep issues and body pains.

About this brand

FARM Logo
Single Origin Live Resin, Small Batch. Each Farm batch is sourced from premium harvests from our favorite farms across California. Limited-release strains are curated from batches based on harvest seasons and availability. The Farm Process. Freshly frozen after harvest, the whole flower is kept at sub-zero temperatures through the process. Our careful plant-to-pod approach ensures maximum retention of the plant’s valuable terpene and cannabinoid profile, giving our vapes a pure, clean cannabis flavor. Specially designed for those who appreciate natural cannabis taste and full flavor. All Farm produce is sourced from carefully vetted local farmers for the best quality seasonal flower, giving you naturally-derived and wholesome vapes. Our Clean Cannabis Guarantee assures that all Farm products meet California state cannabis regulations.