Blackberry Kush Cartridge

by Flav

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from Afghani and Blackberry strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Sweet fruitiness with floral and earthy undertones, like sampling fresh-picked berries on a walk through the woods. The Effects: Indica effects, such as strong and calming body sensations, make this a popular nighttime option to relax and unwind. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless, ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.