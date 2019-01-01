Blackberry Kush Retractable Cartridge - Black Label
Indica-dominant cultivated from Afghani and Blackberry strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Sweet fruitiness with floral and earthy undertones, like sampling fresh-picked berries on a walk through the woods. The Effects: Indica effects, such as strong and calming body sensations, make this a popular nighttime option to relax and unwind. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element • USB charger included • Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.