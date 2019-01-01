About this product
Sativa-dominant bred from Skunk #1. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Tangy fruit flavors and subtle earthy undertones will quickly have you going green. The Effects: With an uplifting, energetic vibe, this classic strain is like a triple espresso without the jitters. Among daytime options, Green Crack is quintessential. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.