About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid (75/25) bred from Master Kush, OG Kush, and unknown genetics. With its earthy/woody flavor and pine undertones, Platinum OG provides powerful sedation with a potent THC range of 18-21%. Medicinally, this strain is recommended for stress relief, insomnia, depression, and mild aches and pains. Available in 1g premium rolled cone- all bud, no trim.
About this strain
Platinum OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.