 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Platinum OG Pre-Roll

Platinum OG Pre-Roll

by Flav

Write a review
Flav Cannabis Pre-rolls Platinum OG Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid (75/25) bred from Master Kush, OG Kush, and unknown genetics. With its earthy/woody flavor and pine undertones, Platinum OG provides powerful sedation with a potent THC range of 18-21%. Medicinally, this strain is recommended for stress relief, insomnia, depression, and mild aches and pains. Available in 1g premium rolled cone- all bud, no trim.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Platinum OG

Platinum OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.