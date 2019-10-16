Loading…
Platinum OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Flav
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid (75/25) bred from Master Kush, OG Kush, and unknown genetics. With its earthy/woody flavor and pine undertones, Platinum OG provides powerful sedation with a potent THC range of 18-21%.

Medicinally, this strain is recommended for stress relief, insomnia, depression, and mild aches and pains.

Available in 1g premium rolled cone- all bud, no trim.

About this strain

Picture of Platinum OG
Platinum OG

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

Platinum OG effects

Reported by real people like you
656 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Flav
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.