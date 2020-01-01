About this product
Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life, Hindu Kush flowers grow small and dense. It offers fragrant aromas of pine and wood. Lab tested for safety, potency, cannabinoids and terpenes. Slow dried, long cured hand-trimmed craft cannabis flower.
About this strain
Hindu Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.