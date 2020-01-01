 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hindu Kush

by Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis

About this product

Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life, Hindu Kush flowers grow small and dense. It offers fragrant aromas of pine and wood. Lab tested for safety, potency, cannabinoids and terpenes. Slow dried, long cured hand-trimmed craft cannabis flower.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.