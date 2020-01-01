Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flower products give patients the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each specific strain, ensuring a well-rounded cannabis experience and a great taste. Derived from the well known Sour Diesel, Subra is a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain and a top choice among medical patients for its fast-acting effects delivering energized, dreamy cerebral effects.
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.