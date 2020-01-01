 Loading…

Sativa

Sour Diesel B-Buds

by Frontier Farms

Frontier Farms is nestled in the Hood River Valley, Oregon at the base of Mt.Hood growing top-notch cannabis through their multi-generational farming experience.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

