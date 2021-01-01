Platinum Cake is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum OG with Wedding Cake. This strain produces strong body effects that will make you feel extremely relaxed and euphoric. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects come on quickly and can sometimes feel hazy. Platinum Cake is ideal for evening use, as the effects easily become sedating with continued use. This strain features a flavor profile that will remind you of earthy coffee and cake, with subtle undertones of dried fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose Platinum Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, headaches, anxiety, and inflammation. Growers say this strain comes in beautiful buds with visible trichomes and purple coloring throughout. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Platinum Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.