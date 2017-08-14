ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Home
  Strains
  Platinum OG
Indica

Platinum OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 46 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Platinum OG
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

Effects

Show all

Relaxed 71%
Sleepy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 45%
Hungry 30%
Stress 37%
Pain 31%
Insomnia 30%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

815

User uploaded image of Platinum OG
User uploaded image of Platinum OG
User uploaded image of Platinum OG
User uploaded image of Platinum OG
User uploaded image of Platinum OG
User uploaded image of Platinum OG
User uploaded image of Platinum OG
Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Platinum OG
First strain child
Loud Scout
child
Second strain child
Platinum Sour Diesel
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

