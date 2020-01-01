 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Master Bubba Cartridge 1g
Indica

Master Bubba Cartridge 1g

by Fwaygo Extracts

Fwaygo Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Master Bubba Cartridge 1g

About this product

Master Bubba Cartridge 1g by Fwaygo Extracts

About this strain

Master Bubba

Master Bubba is the perfect strain for those looking for true indica effects. Bred from Master Kush and Bubba Kush, it's popular for the treatment of pain, stress and insomnia thanks to the strong body sedation it provides. Master Bubba plants flower at 8 to 9 weeks with smaller, dense buds that can have a fruity, musky aroma. Kush earthiness is the main note in its smooth flavor. This strain can be very potent, making it best in the evening or as a nightcap.

About this brand

Fwaygo Extracts is a cannabis extraction company now producing in a new state licensed facility. We strive to provide the highest quality cannabis products to both Michigan medical patients and recreational consumers. We work hard to always provide our products at a fair cost for our fellow Michiganders!