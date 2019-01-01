 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
12" Cone Showerhead Perc Curved-Neck

Glassics Smoking Bubblers 12" Cone Showerhead Perc Curved-Neck

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/12-cone-showerhead-perc-curved-neck/ This Classic 12" Cone Showerhead Perc Bubbler is one of our two tallest bubblers and offers a great middle-ground for those looking for something in-between a straight bong and a compact bubbler. This piece utilizes a natural downstem that feeds into a reinforced square showerhead perc for evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. The cone showerhead variation includes wider slits and a larger form which creates less resistance and produces more turbulent bubble diffusion. It also features a curved neck with a splash guard at the base to prevent water from reaching your mouth. Included for free with this item is either an 18mm Martini Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style; Classic Curved-Neck Bubbler Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width: 5" Joint: 18mm 90° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 1 lb Perc Style: Cone Showerhead Perc Features: Splash Guard, Reinforced Perc Includes: 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle Ideal Water Volume: 4 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 16" x Width: 8"

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.