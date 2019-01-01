 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4.5" Inline Perc Curved-Neck

by Glassics

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/4-5-inline-perc-curved-neck/ This 4.5" Inline Perc Dab Rig is the absolute smallest and most affordable dab rig and overall water pipe that we carry. This design is perfect for those looking to minimize water filtration and glass surface area in order to preserve the flavors and characteristics of their concentrated oils. The 4-slit inline perc offers gentle smoke diffusion to cool smoke without stripping too much of the desired taste which in-turn allows for easy cleaning as well. In addition to being a great "flavor saver", this dab rig is an ideal travel piece as it can almost fit in one's pocket with it's robust, compact shape.  Included for free with this item is a 10mm Slanted Dome & Glass Nail. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of domes and domeless nails as well as the option to convert this "concentrate" rig into a "dry" bubbler with a reverse bowl or adapter. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Dab Rig Dimensions: Height: 4.5" x Base Diameter: 2.5" x Width: 3" Joint: 10mm 90° Male Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.29 lbs Perc Style: Inline Perc Included Items: 10mm Slanted Dome & Nail Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"

About this brand

Glassics Logo
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.