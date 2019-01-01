Green Haven

About this product
Gummy Bears, not to be confused with Gummy Bear OG, is a San Jose, California-bred, surprisingly energetic, happy, contented, social and focused, (most believe) Indica-Dominant, daytime (yes) hybrid cross between (essentially) Trueberry and Big Lemon. A sticky, colorful plant when harvested, this is an active, sweet and sour, berry, lemonade and earthy pine strain
Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.