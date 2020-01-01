Triangle Kush Pre-Rolls
Triangle Kush is a nicely balanced hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. Its parentage is not known. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
About this strain
Triangle Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.