White 99 (Balance) Preroll Genetics: The White x Cindy 99 This BALANCE pre-roll consists of ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This flower contains ~20.28% THC and ~.08% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.
White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.