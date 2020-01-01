 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Bio-Diesel Shatter 1g

by Harmony Extracts

Harmony Extracts Concentrates Solvent Bio-Diesel Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Bio-Diesel

Bio-Diesel

Bio-Diesel is an exceptional cannabis hybrid as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The hybrid effects make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise that Bio-Diesel is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.

About this brand

