Chocolope

by Harmony Grow

About this product

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The sativa dominant strain has a calming effect that can lead to a dreamy relaxed state. It can be great for a quiet day at the beach, or a nice evening in. The flavor is a biscotti dipped in mocha with whipped cream.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

About this brand

We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.