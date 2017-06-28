Star Bud Refined Cartridge
About this product
Star Bud is giggly, relaxing and happy. Perfect for relaxing and quieting the mind after a busy day.
About this strain
StarBud
StarBud is the signature indica of the HortiLab seedline. After taking the Indica Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2009, StarBud developed a reputation for its thick coating of trichomes that sparkles like stars. This potent indica originated from a mystery clone out of the Midwest United States. StarBud is appreciated for its relaxing body effects and its ability to cradle consumers to sleep.