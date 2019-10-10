 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
VOLUME 1 Pax Pod 0.5g

by Heylo Cannabis Extracts

What is VOLUME? VOLUME is a line of cannabis concentrates with only ever one product at a time. That's right - we won't ever release more than one VOLUME at a time. This means we pour our entire attention into making each VOLUME an incredible experience - so much so that it creates a community. How Does VOLUME Work? With each VOLUME we work with a single farm (cannabis grower) to create the best possible oil with their flower. We then work with an artist who tries the product and manifests the experience into the package design. Lastly, we set up an online community with each VOLUME so you can learn and connect with people who have shared the VOLUME. Every VOLUME will have a unique taste and experience. Every VOLUME will have a novel look and design. Every VOLUME will create a new community. Why Did Heylo Launch VOLUME? VOLUME is built on a simple idea of expressing the ephemeral, ever-changing nature of cannabis. No two cannabis plants, even of the same strain (chemovar) grown in similar environments, will have the exact same chemistry. If you consider multiple growing environments and plant phenotypes you have a recipe for chemical diversity. Cannabis endlessly adapts and changes. VOLUME tells the story of your cannabis oil, from the farm, through the chemistry, to your community. Any given VOLUME can be shaped by you.

Absolutely exceptional. A fun, all-encompassing high that tastes amazing!

True OG

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals. Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.