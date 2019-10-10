About this product

What is VOLUME? VOLUME is a line of cannabis concentrates with only ever one product at a time. That's right - we won't ever release more than one VOLUME at a time. This means we pour our entire attention into making each VOLUME an incredible experience - so much so that it creates a community. How Does VOLUME Work? With each VOLUME we work with a single farm (cannabis grower) to create the best possible oil with their flower. We then work with an artist who tries the product and manifests the experience into the package design. Lastly, we set up an online community with each VOLUME so you can learn and connect with people who have shared the VOLUME. Every VOLUME will have a unique taste and experience. Every VOLUME will have a novel look and design. Every VOLUME will create a new community. Why Did Heylo Launch VOLUME? VOLUME is built on a simple idea of expressing the ephemeral, ever-changing nature of cannabis. No two cannabis plants, even of the same strain (chemovar) grown in similar environments, will have the exact same chemistry. If you consider multiple growing environments and plant phenotypes you have a recipe for chemical diversity. Cannabis endlessly adapts and changes. VOLUME tells the story of your cannabis oil, from the farm, through the chemistry, to your community. Any given VOLUME can be shaped by you.