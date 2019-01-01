 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemonberry Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by HI Guys by Cowlitz

About this product

Lemonberry Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack by HI Guys by Cowlitz

About this strain

Lemonberry

Lemonberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Dabney Blue and Lemon Thai come together to produce Lemonberry by Fusion Seeds. Dabney Blue imparts its berry flavors and the sweet aroma of blueberry muffins, typical of strains influenced by DJ Short’s Blueberry line. Lemon Thai adds its own touch of citrus flavors and uplifting effects. Lemonberry is a strain rooted in the Pacific Northwest and is desired for its collage of flavors and balanced effects. The genetics of this strain help form a happy head buzz that initiates bouts of creativity and the giggles.

