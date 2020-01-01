White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Exotic berry taste with a strong but functional head high
White Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two well-known cannabis strains, Berry White and Girl Scout Cookies. Its effects are middle-of-the-road, offering immediate mental elevation and creeping physical relaxation. This strain’s overall potency can be too much to handle for unseasoned smokers, so mind your dosage. White Girl’s terpene profile is herbal and woody, leaving a mild savory-sweet taste on the palate. Enjoy this hybrid to improve mood and stimulate appetite.