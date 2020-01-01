 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Cranberry Cookies Pre-roll 1g 2-Pack

Cranberry Cookies Pre-roll 1g 2-Pack

by High End Farms

About this product

Exotic berry taste with a strong but functional head high

About this strain

White Girl

White Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two well-known cannabis strains, Berry White and Girl Scout Cookies. Its effects are middle-of-the-road, offering immediate mental elevation and creeping physical relaxation. This strain’s overall potency can be too much to handle for unseasoned smokers, so mind your dosage. White Girl’s terpene profile is herbal and woody, leaving a mild savory-sweet taste on the palate. Enjoy this hybrid to improve mood and stimulate appetite.

About this brand

Located in Bellingham