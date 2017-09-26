ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
aka Blue Widow, White Berry, Barry White

Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

Effects

708 people reported 5276 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 33%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 26%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 3%

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Berry White
Strain child
White Girl
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

