Blueberry Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower
by High GardenWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sweet Hits of Lemon and Pine SENSATION Calming Euphoria Creative Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Blueberry Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.