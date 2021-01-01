 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Blueberry Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Blueberry Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Blueberry Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Blueberry Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sweet Hits of Lemon and Pine SENSATION Calming Euphoria Creative Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review