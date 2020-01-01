 Loading…

Hybrid

SFV OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower SFV OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower SFV OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Refreshing Lemon Hints of Pine & Fuel SENSATION Creativity & Focus Enlightening WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.