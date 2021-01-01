Mint Cake Flower 7g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
About this brand
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.
About this strain
Mint Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
