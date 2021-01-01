Wedding Crasher Flower 14g
About this product
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
About this brand
High Supply
About this strain
Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
