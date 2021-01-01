 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Crasher Flower 14g
Hybrid

Wedding Crasher Flower 14g

by High Supply

Write a review
High Supply Cannabis Flower Wedding Crasher Flower 14g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.

About this brand

High Supply Logo
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review