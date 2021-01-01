XJ-13 (Live Sauce) Cartridge
About this product
Flavors: Citrus, Pine, Floral A cross between the infamous Jack Herer and G13 haze, this new strain is perfect for stimulating creativity and giving you a nice cerebral buzz. All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
XJ-13
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
