1/8 oz Cherry Pie Indoor Flower
by Honey OilWrite a review
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This Cherry Pie strain is a real sativa that majorly boosts your creativity and energy levels. Coming in at 24.15% THC. Only the biggest nugs are added to these jars. No shake, no smalls. Perfectly cured in a re-usable glass jar.
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.