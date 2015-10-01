Loading…
Logo for the brand Honey Oil

Honey Oil

1/8 oz Cherry Pie Indoor Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD
This Cherry Pie strain is a real sativa that majorly boosts your creativity and energy levels. Coming in at 24.15% THC.

Only the biggest nugs are added to these jars. No shake, no smalls. Perfectly cured in a re-usable glass jar.

1,355 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
