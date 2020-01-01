Green Crack CBD Vape Cartridge
Honey Oil CBD cartridges come in 7 different flavors and are available in 500mg and 1000mg sizes. Potency of CBD in the cartridge is formulated to be 50% pure. That means a 500mg cart will have 250 active milligrams of CBD, and a 1000mg cart will have 500 active milligrams. We blend all our terpenes and flavorings in house and create all our flavor profiles from scratch. Each cartridge provides a unique flavor due to the different terpenes that are blended in with the CBD oil. Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Natural Terpenes and/or Natural Fruit Flavorings, MCT Oil 3rd party lab tests for our CBD Isolate and our CBD cartridges can be found on our website. Cartridge Specs: Authentic CCELL cart, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.