White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$28.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A custom profile of our favorite strains, best known for bringing energy and euphoria. Current HIFI strains: Green Crack, Cannalope Haze and Durban Poison. Set yourself free with HIFI, a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria. This profile is designed to amplify your night, boost your creativity, and unveil the secret powers you always knew you had.
on June 24th, 2019
I'm a big fan of your preroll blends. I try other products and always go back to huxton. The draw is smooth, and the hi is predictable. Never disappointed. Thank you Huxton.
on March 12th, 2019
I recommend.
on June 10th, 2018
Lovely packaging (ugh I love Huxton's whole aesthetic), the matches are a really wonderful touch. Half of one of these when you wake up with coffee - excellent. It's the craziest thing, if you take a few puffs and then a sip of your coffee, something about the hot coffee joins with the aftertaste, and you can really taste the fruit flavor profiles on the back of your tongue. I usually come back to the rest of it a few hours later. Really melts pain down to a very manageable level for me and lets me get stuff done and stay energetic for longer than I normally could. These are also the PERFECT size. Huxton, please make more blends with tins of prerolls! I thought maybe I could do it myself and learned I can't roll worth a damn, so I need you!
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.