ast4aed on June 10th, 2018

Lovely packaging (ugh I love Huxton's whole aesthetic), the matches are a really wonderful touch. Half of one of these when you wake up with coffee - excellent. It's the craziest thing, if you take a few puffs and then a sip of your coffee, something about the hot coffee joins with the aftertaste, and you can really taste the fruit flavor profiles on the back of your tongue. I usually come back to the rest of it a few hours later. Really melts pain down to a very manageable level for me and lets me get stuff done and stay energetic for longer than I normally could. These are also the PERFECT size. Huxton, please make more blends with tins of prerolls! I thought maybe I could do it myself and learned I can't roll worth a damn, so I need you!