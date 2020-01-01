About this product

The Pop Culture Mixpack contains some of the most recognizable names in cannabis. The first strain in the pack is Bruce Banner by ILGM, a 20% Indica strain with up to 25% THC. This strain has a pungent diesel scent and provides the user with a euphoric, happy and relaxed high. The second strain in the pack is Skywalker OG, an 80% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 26%. Skywalker OG is known for its sweet taste and the happy and warm vibes that it provides. The last strain in the pack is Black Widow, a 50/50 strain with THC levels of up to 25%. Expect a super happy buzz with this strain and it has been known to be effective for fatigue, lack of appetite and pain.