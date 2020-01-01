 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pop Culture Mixpack

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Pop Culture Mixpack

$139.00MSRP

About this product

The Pop Culture Mixpack contains some of the most recognizable names in cannabis. The first strain in the pack is Bruce Banner by ILGM, a 20% Indica strain with up to 25% THC. This strain has a pungent diesel scent and provides the user with a euphoric, happy and relaxed high. The second strain in the pack is Skywalker OG, an 80% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 26%. Skywalker OG is known for its sweet taste and the happy and warm vibes that it provides. The last strain in the pack is Black Widow, a 50/50 strain with THC levels of up to 25%. Expect a super happy buzz with this strain and it has been known to be effective for fatigue, lack of appetite and pain.

About this strain

Pop Rox

Pop Rox

Pop Rox is an indica-dominant hybrid strain from a private seed collection in Las Vegas. True to its name, Pop Rox carries a sweet, candy-like aroma that translates to a fruity flavor on the inhale. Relaxing, euphoric effects give rise to creative clarity while stress and bad moods melt away.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.