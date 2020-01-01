Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Purple Mixpack contains three powerhouse strains of marijuana that are all feminized for guaranteed results. In this seed pack, you’ll find Granddaddy Purple, a 100% Indica strain with a THC content of up to 23%. Expect a sweet berry taste with hints of fruit and grape and the strain can be used to induce sleep, relieve pain and bust stress. The second strain in the pack is Purple Haze, a 30% Indica strain that helps to make the user feel creative, relaxed and uplifted. The last strain in the pack is Purple Kush, a 30% Indica strain with a euphoric and cerebral high.
Be the first to review this product.
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.