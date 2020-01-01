About this product

The Purple Mixpack contains three powerhouse strains of marijuana that are all feminized for guaranteed results. In this seed pack, you’ll find Granddaddy Purple, a 100% Indica strain with a THC content of up to 23%. Expect a sweet berry taste with hints of fruit and grape and the strain can be used to induce sleep, relieve pain and bust stress. The second strain in the pack is Purple Haze, a 30% Indica strain that helps to make the user feel creative, relaxed and uplifted. The last strain in the pack is Purple Kush, a 30% Indica strain with a euphoric and cerebral high.