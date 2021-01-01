 Loading…

Hybrid

Ninja Fruit

by i35 Labs

i35 Labs Cannabis Flower Ninja Fruit

About this product

Ninja Fruit by i35 Labs

About this brand

About this strain

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing. 

