Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
on July 23rd, 2020
Until I read Leafly review I wasn’t quite sure how to describe the citrus fruit salad that was dancing on my tongue- HI-C! Of course. That’s it. As different flavors burst on exhale so does a ‘HI’ bunch of tingly, relaxing, yet mood enhancing sensations race through mind and body. Don’t be fooled though, it’s a hybrid, the indica side will build on itself. Spoiler alert: if you want it to intensify, just keep vaping (I ended up sitting, smiling and playing a drum)
Ecto Cooler by Seeds of Compassion is both a rising star in the cannabis ranks, but also a spooky, citrus-infused throwback to The Ghostbusters (particularly Ghostbusters II). Named for a Hi-C beverage of the same name whose release coincided with the release of The Real Ghostbuster cartoon in 1986, Ghostbuster II in 1989, and the Ghostbuster reboot in 2016. The strain is a sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Its flavor, however, is more citrusy and fuel-like. Enjoy Ecto Cooler’s bright terpene profile throughout the day to uplift the mind and turn on the happiness like a Saturday morning cartoon.