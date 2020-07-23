 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Ekto Cooler Cartridge 0.5g

by IESO

IESO Concentrates Cartridges Ekto Cooler Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

1 customer review

SirArthurCongaJoy

Until I read Leafly review I wasn’t quite sure how to describe the citrus fruit salad that was dancing on my tongue- HI-C! Of course. That’s it. As different flavors burst on exhale so does a ‘HI’ bunch of tingly, relaxing, yet mood enhancing sensations race through mind and body. Don’t be fooled though, it’s a hybrid, the indica side will build on itself. Spoiler alert: if you want it to intensify, just keep vaping (I ended up sitting, smiling and playing a drum)

About this strain

Ecto Cooler

Ecto Cooler

Ecto Cooler by Seeds of Compassion is both a rising star in the cannabis ranks, but also a spooky, citrus-infused throwback to The Ghostbusters (particularly Ghostbusters II). Named for a Hi-C beverage of the same name whose release coincided with the release of The Real Ghostbuster cartoon in 1986, Ghostbuster II in 1989, and the Ghostbuster reboot in 2016. The strain is a sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Its flavor, however, is more citrusy and fuel-like. Enjoy Ecto Cooler’s bright terpene profile throughout the day to uplift the mind and turn on the happiness like a Saturday morning cartoon. 

About this brand

