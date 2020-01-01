Chemdog Distillate Cartridge
by IONICWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
FOR THE CONNOISSEUR This boutique extracted, triple-distilled cannabis distillate offers the most potent cannabis experience with a clean, crisp finish. Run through a short path in small batches for extreme clean and consistency. For the consumer seeking an elevated, prolonged experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Chem D.O.G.
Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.