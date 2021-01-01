 Loading…

  5. Satellite OG 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief
Indica

Satellite OG 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Satellite OG 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief

Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Satellite OG

Satellite OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Satellite, Satellite OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Satellite OG captures the heavy, long-lasting euphoria typical of OG heritage, but despite its strong indica influence, this strain delivers buzzing cerebral energy that keeps creativity sharp. A pungent skunky aroma bursts from the kief-caked buds, but the smell translates on the exhale to sweet candy and invigorating pine. Like a satellite ascending into the cosmos, Satellite OG weightlessly elevates the mood and the mind to a place where happiness meets total relaxation.

