Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
Bred by Satellite, Satellite OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Satellite OG captures the heavy, long-lasting euphoria typical of OG heritage, but despite its strong indica influence, this strain delivers buzzing cerebral energy that keeps creativity sharp. A pungent skunky aroma bursts from the kief-caked buds, but the smell translates on the exhale to sweet candy and invigorating pine. Like a satellite ascending into the cosmos, Satellite OG weightlessly elevates the mood and the mind to a place where happiness meets total relaxation.
