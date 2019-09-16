 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. AMNESI-K LEMON

AMNESI-K LEMON

by Kannabia Seeds

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds AMNESI-K LEMON

About this product

This mostly sativa variety is perfect for increasing feelings of happiness and euphoria, stimulating creativity. Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company also has bright lemon notes and a citrus-grapefruit scent. In addition to an outstanding flavour this plant is packed with resin making it perfect for extracts and concentrates. This strain is incredibly easy to grow and quick finishing for a sativa variety. Amnesi-K is also heavy yielding and mould and pest resistant. TYPE: Sativa Smell: sweet, grapefruit Flavors: Lemon, citrus, sweet, grapefruit Appearance: Dense medium sized buds Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting, Euphoric Medical: Depression, Stress, Fatigue, Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 60-70 days Height: 180 cm Yield: 550 g./m2 or 600-700 g./plant

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Duderock67

Easy growing strain. Perfect for first time growers. Big beautiful buds . Had a little pest problem outdoors, but a little dish washing liquid and water took care of it. https://photos.app.goo.gl/s3XjU55nweoErJbf9

About this strain

Amnesi-K Lemon

Amnesi-K Lemon

Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company is an aromatic sativa created from three wonderful strains. This three-way cross of Amnesia x Lemon Skunk x Jack Herer emits a fresh, zesty aroma of grapefruit and deep autumnal fragrances of split wood and incense. Amnesi-K Lemon imbues the consumer with a happy, stimulating buzz that lends itself to creativity and whimsy. These uplifting effects naturally subdue stress, depression, and fatigue, making it a complementary companion for busy, active cannabis consumers.  

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.