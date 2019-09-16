Duderock67
on September 16th, 2019
Easy growing strain. Perfect for first time growers. Big beautiful buds . Had a little pest problem outdoors, but a little dish washing liquid and water took care of it. https://photos.app.goo.gl/s3XjU55nweoErJbf9
This mostly sativa variety is perfect for increasing feelings of happiness and euphoria, stimulating creativity. Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company also has bright lemon notes and a citrus-grapefruit scent. In addition to an outstanding flavour this plant is packed with resin making it perfect for extracts and concentrates. This strain is incredibly easy to grow and quick finishing for a sativa variety. Amnesi-K is also heavy yielding and mould and pest resistant. TYPE: Sativa Smell: sweet, grapefruit Flavors: Lemon, citrus, sweet, grapefruit Appearance: Dense medium sized buds Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting, Euphoric Medical: Depression, Stress, Fatigue, Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 60-70 days Height: 180 cm Yield: 550 g./m2 or 600-700 g./plant
on September 16th, 2019
Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company is an aromatic sativa created from three wonderful strains. This three-way cross of Amnesia x Lemon Skunk x Jack Herer emits a fresh, zesty aroma of grapefruit and deep autumnal fragrances of split wood and incense. Amnesi-K Lemon imbues the consumer with a happy, stimulating buzz that lends itself to creativity and whimsy. These uplifting effects naturally subdue stress, depression, and fatigue, making it a complementary companion for busy, active cannabis consumers.