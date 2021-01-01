Cherry Chem - 1g Preroll
by Karma OriginalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Karma "Nothin' but Nugs" prerolls are just that! All of our prerolls go through an extensive quality control process; checked for weight, density, and visual appeal, always free of trim and sub-par materials.
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Cherry Chem
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.