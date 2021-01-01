 Loading…

Indica

Keef Indica Premium PAX Pod 500mg

by Keef Brands

Keef Brands Concentrates Cartridges Keef Indica Premium PAX Pod 500mg

About this product

PAX ERA POD Keef PAX Pod Premium – 500MG Keef Pods Premium include high potency distillate combined with either 100% cannabis terpenes or popular terpene profiles. They are compatible with the PAX Era technology and offer users one of the most personalized and unique vape experiences in the market. Every hit is perfectly smooth and will not disappoint with flavor. Available in the following strains Maui Wowie (Sativa), GS Cookies (Hybrid), Bubba Kush (Indica) as well as rotating 100% cannabis strains.

About this brand

Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience. Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products. Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

