PAX ERA POD

Keef PAX Pod Premium – 500MG

Keef Pods Premium include high potency distillate combined with either 100% cannabis terpenes or popular terpene profiles. They are compatible with the PAX Era technology and offer users one of the most personalized and unique vape experiences in the market. Every hit is perfectly smooth and will not disappoint with flavor.

Available in the following strains Maui Wowie (Sativa), GS Cookies (Hybrid), Bubba Kush (Indica) as well as rotating 100% cannabis strains.