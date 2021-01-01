Original Amnesia
Original Amnesia is a Sativa cannabis strain renowned as “The Queen” of the coffee shops in Holland. Created by crossing two Original Amnesia phenotypes, this strain produces strong cerebral effects and flowers in record time. The effects of this strain are typical of a dominant Sativa variety.
Amnesia
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
