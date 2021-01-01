Stardawg
About this product
Stardawg buds have small to medium-sized dense popcorn-shaped nugs that are bright minty green with olive green and rich amber undertones. These nugs are specked with fiery orange and deep amber hairs and a fine layer of white crystal trichomes and resin. Stardawg has an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a taste of pungent earthy-lemony-pine upon exhale.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
About this strain
Stardawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.